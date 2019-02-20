Catholic World News

French judge refuses to block movie on abuse scandal

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A French priest’s attorneys “said the picture depicted allegations against their client as facts and should have been blocked because it does not respect the presumption of innocence,” according to the report.

