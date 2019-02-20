Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop warns Vatican must own up to abuse failings

February 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Irish Independent

CWN Editor's Note: “For a good period of time the Holy See wasn’t responding adequately and in fact, at times, was causing great difficulty,” Archbishop Diarmuid Martin said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!