Cardinal Tobin: McCarrick’s actions are ‘profoundly disheartening and disturbing’

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark issued this statement after the Vatican’s announcement of the laicization of Theodore McCarrick. Cardinal Tobin was named Archbishop of Newark in 2016; McCarrick held the same position from 1986 to 2000.

