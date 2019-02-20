Catholic World News

Pope Francis approves, praises Jesuits’ 4 priorities over next decade

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Over the next ten years, the Society of Jesus’ four universal apostolic preferences will be discernment and the Spiritual Exercises, walking with the excluded, caring for our common home, and journeying with youth.

