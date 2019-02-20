Catholic World News

Leaders of religious orders apologize for sexual abuse committed by members of their communities

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We bow our heads in shame at the realization that such abuse has taken place in our Congregations and Orders,” the International Union of Superiors General and Union of Superiors General said in a joint statement. “The strong sense of family in our Orders and Congregations—something usually so positive—can make it harder to condemn and expose abuse. It resulted in a misplaced loyalty, errors in judgment, slowness to act, denial and at times, cover-up. We still need conversion and we want to change.”

