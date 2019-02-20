Catholic World News

Boston cardinal says Pope Francis did not approve his proposal for tribunals to hold bishops accountable on abuse

February 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope “was convinced to do it another way,” Cardinal Seán O’Malley said in an interview with the Atlantic, following a Wall Street Journal report on signs of tension between the Pope and the cardinal over the issue. Cardinal O’Malley is president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.

