Nun who leads Franciscan organization decries ‘hateful rhetoric’ of Covington Catholic students

February 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Margaret Magee, OSF, the president of the board of the Franciscan Action Network, wrote her remarks on February 18, a week after Bishop Roger Foys of Covington announced that an investigation showed no misbehavior by Covington Catholic students at the March for Life.

