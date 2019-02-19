Catholic World News

Ukrainian prelate links abuse crisis to ‘collapse of virtue’

February 19, 2019

Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: On February 18, Pope Francis appointed the prelate, Bishop Boris Gudziak, as Archbishop of the Ukrainian Archeparchy of Philadelphia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

