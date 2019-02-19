Catholic World News

Vatican officials decline to comment on accused priest at Apostolic Signatura

February 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Joseph Punderson, defender of the bond at the Apostolic Signatura (definition), was recently included on the Diocese of Trenton’s list of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing minors. He and the future Archbishop Charles Scicluna were translators (see p. 3) of a 2001 document of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith on the punishment of priests who sexually abuse minors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

