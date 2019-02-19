Catholic World News

Church leadership ‘must enforce accountability for cardinals and bishops,’ Cardinal O’Malley says following McCarrick laicization

February 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Seán O’Malley, who leads the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors but is not part of the organizing committee for this week’s Vatican abuse summit, said that “the Holy Father’s action by itself will not bring about the healing needed in the Catholic community and our wider society; both are justifiably appalled and outraged that the former Archbishop could have for so long inflicted harm on minors and young adults ... Sincere apologies and petitions for forgiveness must be part of the healing process but standing alone they ring hollow ... Leadership in the Church must enforce accountability for cardinals and bishops.”

