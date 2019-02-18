Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Indigenous peoples are ‘living cry of hope’ for the earth

February 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “They know what it is to listen to the earth, to see the earth, to touch the earth,” Pope Francis said following an address to representatives of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development. “And if certain decisions taken so far have ruined it, it is never too late to learn lessons and acquire a new way of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

