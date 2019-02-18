Catholic World News

Election delay is ‘bad news’ for country, Nigerian cardinal says

February 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Onaiyekan of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, made his remarks after the 2019 Nigerian general election was postponed from February 16 to February 23.

