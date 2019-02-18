Pope invites prayers for abuse summit
February 18, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: “From next Thursday to Sunday a meeting will be held in the Vatican of the presidents of all the episcopal conferences on the theme of the protection of the minors in the Church,” Pope Francis said following his February 17 Angelus address. “I invite you to pray for this appointment, which I wished for as an action of strong pastoral responsibility faced with an urgent challenge of our time.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
A nearby parish just prayed a novena of the Precious Blood for this meeting. We might also ask for the intercession of saints Francisco and Jacinta Marto whose feast day is 20 February.