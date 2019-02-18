Catholic World News

Pope invites prayers for abuse summit

February 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “From next Thursday to Sunday a meeting will be held in the Vatican of the presidents of all the episcopal conferences on the theme of the protection of the minors in the Church,” Pope Francis said following his February 17 Angelus address. “I invite you to pray for this appointment, which I wished for as an action of strong pastoral responsibility faced with an urgent challenge of our time.”

