Diocese of Rome opens canonization causes of laywoman, nun

February 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Enrica Onorante, a laywoman and mother who died in 2008, offered herself to God as a victim soul and worked with Italian bishops in assisting the Church in impoverished nations. Mother Maria Bernardetta of the Immaculate, who died in 2001, was a member of the Poor Sisters of St. Joseph and served in Argentina and Virginia.

