USCCB reacts to McCarrick laicization: ‘No bishop, no matter how influential, is above the law of the Church’

February 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued this statement following the Vatican’s announcement of the laicization of Theodore McCarrick. Expressing gratitude to Pope Francis for “the determined way he has led the Church’s response,” Cardinal DiNardo said, “For all those McCarrick abused, I pray this judgement will be one small step, among many, toward healing. For us bishops, it strengthens our resolve to hold ourselves accountable to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

