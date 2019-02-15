Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal official among New Jersey priests accused of abuse

February 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Joseph Punderson, who has served on the tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura since 1993, has been named among the priests of the Trenton, New Jersey diocese who have been “credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor,” and suspended from ministry.

