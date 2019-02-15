Catholic World News

Open your eyes to see the suffering of the people, Venezuelan bishop tells Maduro

February 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “For several years the Venezuelan people have been asking for a change in the social-political and even economic orientation” of the nation, said Bishop Mario Moronta of San Cristóbal. “The Church has insisted that it is the people who must be listened to.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!