Indian prelate decries imprisonment of Missionary of Charity

February 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas, Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, discusses a recent visit with Sister Concelia Baxla, who has been charged with child trafficking.

