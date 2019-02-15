Catholic World News

Spain’s justice minister asks bishops to hand over information on sex abuse cases

February 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “The Spanish Episcopal Conference replied that it has already provided information about known cases to the Vatican and Spanish judicial authorities,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!