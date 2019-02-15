Catholic World News

Vatican, Oriental Orthodox churches hold week-long dialogue on marriage

February 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Syrian Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch

CWN Editor's Note: The Oriental Orthodox churches ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451). The Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Oriental Orthodox Churches has met annually since 2004.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!