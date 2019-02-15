Catholic World News

Seminar on euthanasia marks anniversary of meeting between Pope Francis, Moscow Patriarch

February 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In February 2016, Pope Francis and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church signed an historic joint declaration.

