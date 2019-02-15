Catholic World News

Pope recalls 100th anniversary of Italo-Albanian eparchy

February 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Ilir Meta of Albania, a Muslim, traveled to Italy and attended the Mass commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Eparchy of Lungro. The Italo-Albanian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

