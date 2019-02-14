US parishes, dioceses feeling financial pinch; 2nd collections noticeably down
February 14, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: “McCarrick and friends are coming home to roost in fiscal year 2019-2020 at a parish near you,” one priest tweeted.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 8:59 AM ET USA
My charitable money giving has increased during the last decade. However, instead of funding dubious or even destructive political-activist 2nd collections, such as CCHD, I have replaced these and augmented my support to missionary and other evangelizing ministries such as catholicculture.org, "Aid to the Church in Need," and similar. These ministries actually fulfill the recent claims of the Salvation Army to "do the most good."