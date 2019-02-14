Catholic World News

US parishes, dioceses feeling financial pinch; 2nd collections noticeably down

February 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: “McCarrick and friends are coming home to roost in fiscal year 2019-2020 at a parish near you,” one priest tweeted.

