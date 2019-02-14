Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: Vatican abuse summit will focus on ‘responsibility, accountability, and transparency’

February 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago is a member of the organizing committee for the upcoming Vatican meeting on the protection of minors in the Church.

