USCCB: ‘Give Americans health plans that do not cover abortion’

February 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Trump Administration has proposed a new pro-life regulation,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops stated in an action alert. “We ask you to raise your voice to support it, but also encourage them to make it even stronger.”

