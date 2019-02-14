Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to Saints Cyril and Methodius

February 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Tomorrow we will celebrate the feast of Saints Cyril and Methodius, evangelizers of the Slavic peoples and co-patrons of Europe,” Pope Francis said following his February 13 general audience. “May their example help us all to become disciples and missionaries in every environment of life, for the conversion of the far as well as the near. May their love for the Lord give us the strength to bear every sacrifice, so that the Gospel may become the fundamental rule of our life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!