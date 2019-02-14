Catholic World News

In leaked letter to ‘Mr. Maduro,’ Pope Francis reiterates call for peace

February 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wrote Nicolás Maduro following his request for papal mediation in the Venezuelan crisis. In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by AP, the Pontiff said that he is not yet prepared to intervene. He has indicated that he would only mediate at the request of both parties to the conflict.

