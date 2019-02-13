Catholic World News

New book claims heavy homosexual influence at Vatican

February 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: A French journalist who has written extensively and sympathetically about the homosexual subculture will soon release a book making the sensational claim that 80% of the clerics working at the Vatican are homosexual. In the Closet of the Vatican, by Frederic Martel, is reportedly based on 1,500 interviews with Vatican officials, ranging from cardinals to seminarians and members of the Swiss Guard. The book will be released February 21.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!