Abuse summit organizer says bishops will devote one day to accountability, another to transparency

February 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Jesuit Father Hans Zollner, president of the Center for Child Protection at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, is a member of the organizing committee for the upcoming three-day Vatican summit on clerical abuse. He said that “there can be no one-size-fits-all guideline for the whole Church, because our languages do not translate certain concepts, the law systems are completely different, the political and social situations are very diverse.”

