Sainthood causes of Blessed John Henry Newman, Cardinal Mindszenty advance

February 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of Blessed John Henry Newman (1801-1890), paving the way for his canonization. Seven other sainthood causes advanced, including that of Hungarian Cardinal József Mindszenty (1892-1975), whose heroic virtues were formally recognized, and who may now be honored with the title “venerable.”

