Author finds ‘pride and happiness’ in families of Coptic Christians slain by ISIS

February 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As he visited with the families of Christians slain in Libya in 2015, Martin Mosebach found “no lamentation, no mourning, no pity, but, instead, pride and happiness. This was not seen as an injustice or an incident that should not have happened ... There was really the presence of the supernatural in the lives of these very simple people who were not mystics at all.”

