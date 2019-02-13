Catholic World News
Bethlehem University suspends classes until further notice
February 13, 2019
» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic university suspended its classes after a fourth student protest over higher fees.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!