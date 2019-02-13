Catholic World News

Yemen’s abandoned churches are remnants of a fading past

February 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 29 million, which has experienced civil war since 2015, is over 99% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!