Prominent Vatican official backs new elections in Venezuela, human rights leader says

February 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Rodrigo Diamanti, head of the human rights organization Un Mundo sin Mordaza (A World Without Censorship), was part of the Venezuelan delegation that met with Vatican officials on February 11. Diamanti said that Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, appointed Sostituto last August, “is willing to help and do everything possible so that this year we may have free elections in Venezuela.”

