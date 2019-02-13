Catholic World News

Pope Francis praises foundation’s work against human trafficking

February 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office (scroll down for English)

CWN Editor's Note: The Galileo Foundation was founded by British fundraiser John McCaffrey in 2016 to promote the work of pontifical academies and foster Catholic-Anglican relations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!