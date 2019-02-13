Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairmen ‘deeply troubled’ by Supreme Court decision on spiritual care of Muslim death row inmate

February 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a 5-4 decision (Dunn v. Ray), the US Supreme Court upheld an Alabama prison official’s decision not to allow an imam to be next to a Muslim prisoner at his execution. The imam, who is not a prison employee, was permitted to be present in an adjacent room, according to an NPR report.

