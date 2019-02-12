Catholic World News

Pope Francis celebrates Missionaries of Africa’s 150 years of service

February 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Lavigerie of Algiers (1825-1892) founded the community, which is also known as the Pères Blancs (White Fathers).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!