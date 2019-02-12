Catholic World News

There is no development without solidarity, Pope says in video message to World Government Summit

February 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The World Government Summit is taking place in Dubai on February 10-12. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, commissioned the summit.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!