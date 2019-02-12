Catholic World News

Vatican reaffirms closeness to Venezuela’s people, calls for ‘just and peaceful solution’ to crisis

February 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The interim director of the Holy See Press Office issued a statement on Venezuela after a Venezuelan delegation visited the Vatican. The meeting took place as Juan Guaido, recognized by dozens of countries as Venezuela’s leader, denounced Nicolas Maduro’s decision to prevent humanitarian aid from entering the country.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!