Catholic World News

Pope Francis denounces slavery, appeals for renewed efforts to protect human trafficking victims

February 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke about the World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking following his February 10 Angelus address.

