Both Venezuelan leaders request papal mediation

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Jean Guaido, the president of the Venezuelan national assembly—who has been recognized by many nations as the country’s legitimate leader—has joined President Nicholas Maduro in asking for Pope Francis’ mediation in the country’s political crisis. Guaido said that he would be “happy to receive the Pope in our country.” The Pontiff said earlier this week that he would not intervene unless invited by both sides of the Venezuelan conflict.

