Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan raps Cuomo for ‘religious right’ classification

February 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Cardinal Dolan's web page

CWN Editor's Note: New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan has taken Governor Andrew Cuomo to task for describing him as a member of the “religious right.” The cardinal observed: “He did not consider me part of the ‘religious right’ when seeking my help with the minimum-wage increase, prison reform, protection of migrant workers, a welcome of immigrants and refugees, and advocacy for college programs for the state’s inmate population.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!