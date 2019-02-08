Catholic World News
Report: Chinese bishop and priests released for lunar new year
February 08, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Cui Tai, an underground bishop, was detained last April.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
