Supreme Court, in 5-4 decision, blocks Louisiana abortion clinic law

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The law requires abortionists to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. Chief Justice John Roberts joined with the majority, while Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented.

