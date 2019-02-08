Catholic World News

Australian bishops: ‘May the most vulnerable be the priority of electoral programs’

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Australia later this year, with dates yet to be announced.

