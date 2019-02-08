Catholic World News

Court rules University of Iowa may not discriminate against religious organizations

February 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A federal court ruled that the university “illegally targeted religious groups” that stipulate that “their leaders to believe in and follow their faith,” according to the report.

