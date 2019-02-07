Catholic World News

Pro-life group asks Cardinal Mahony to withdraw from LA conference

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Ruth Institute has launched a petition drive calling for the removal of Cardinal Roger Mahony, the retired Archbishop of Los Angeles, from the agenda of the annual Religious Education Conference. Nearly 2,500 people have signed the petition, which cites the cardinal’s involvement in covering up sexual abuse. Jennifer Roeback Morse of the Ruth Institute explains: “He’s a symbol of all the wrong things and he shouldn’t be there.”

