Amid uproar, Vatican clarifies Pope’s comments on ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns
February 07, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: “When the Holy Father, referring to the dissolution of a congregation, spoke of ‘sexual slavery,’ he meant ‘manipulation,’ a form of abuse of power which is reflected also in sexual abuse,” the Vatican press office’s interim director said following the Pope’s comments on the sexual exploitation of nuns.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Feb. 07, 2019 7:37 AM ET USA
What can one expect when the perception of obfuscation seems the norm?