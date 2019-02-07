Catholic World News

Amid uproar, Vatican clarifies Pope’s comments on ‘sexual slavery’ of nuns

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “When the Holy Father, referring to the dissolution of a congregation, spoke of ‘sexual slavery,’ he meant ‘manipulation,’ a form of abuse of power which is reflected also in sexual abuse,” the Vatican press office’s interim director said following the Pope’s comments on the sexual exploitation of nuns.

