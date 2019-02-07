Catholic World News

Michigan diocese’s vicar general accused of sexually harassing younger priest; accuser placed on leave

February 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Dennis Stillwell was appointed vicar general of the Diocese of Gaylord in 2016. In August 2018, Father Matthew Cowan accused Father Stillwell sexually harassing him three years earlier; the diocesan review board “concluded that the allegation did not reach the level of credible and substantiated sexual misconduct.” In January, Bishop Stephen Raica placed Father Cowan on leave, and the diocese said in a statement that the bishop’s decision was unrelated to the allegation.

