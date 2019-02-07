Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin criticizes President Trump’s proposed border wall

February 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: “A wall would cause harm to immigrants and refugees, all of whom are equal to us in the eyes of God,” the cardinal archbishop of Newark said in a New York Times op-ed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!